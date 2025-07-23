TikTok removes nearly 25mn videos in Pakistan over breach of guidelines

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken on July 13, 2021. — Reuters/File

TikTok has removed a total of 24,954,128 videos in Pakistan over the breach of its community guidelines, the popular short-form video platform stated in its report.

In its Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, TikTok showcased its ongoing commitment to creating a safe digital space for its users.

Proactive removal rates in Pakistan remained high at 99.4%, with 95.8% of these videos removed within 24 hours, it read.

The report, which covers data from January to March 2025, detailed the proactive steps TikTok has taken to identify and remove content that violates its Community Guidelines, ensuring a positive experience for its global community.

Globally, TikTok removed a total of 211 million videos worldwide in this quarter, which represents about 0.9% of all content uploaded to the platform.

Of the removed videos, 184,378,987 were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies, while 7,525,184 videos were reinstated after further review.

The proactive removal rate stood at 99.0%, with 94.3% of the flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting.

The report also indicated that a significant portion of the total removed videos — 30.1% — contained sensitive or mature themes that did not align with TikTok's content policies.

An additional 11.5% of videos breached the platform's safety and civility standards, while 15.6% violated privacy and security guidelines.

Additionally, 45.5% of the removed videos were flagged as misinformation, and 13.8% of the videos removed were flagged as edited media and AI-generated content.