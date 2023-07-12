 
Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays

Passengers board an Amtrak train inside New Yorks Penn Station in New York City, NY, US. — Reuters
Authorities said Tuesday that two cars of an Amtrak train derailed inside a tunnel outside Union Station, terming the incident minor in nature as there were no injuries reported.

The derailed Amtrak cars were boarded by the firefighters, adding that “one worker was transported for a minor medical condition.”

An Amtrak train with 230 passengers onboard derailed in a tunnel between stations in Washington DC at around 9:31am local time.

The DC fire department said that all passengers were moved to unaffected cars and have been transported to L'Enfant Plaza Station and escorted to a nearby hotel.

The fire service also said that they will be at the station ready to provide any assistance.

They tweeted: "Washington, DC All passengers were moved to unaffected cars and have been transported to L’Enfant Plaza Station. DC Fire EMS units are there standing by to provide any assistance. 1 Amtrak employee transported for a minor medical condition."

It wrote: "Amtrak derailment in the tunnel at the entrance to Union Station. Initial report minor in nature & no reported injuries. Fire units are working to reach the train, which is occupied."

A DC fire spokesperson said they plan to move the passengers to other cars on the tracks to be offloaded at L'Enfant Plaza Station.

They tweeted: "Update Amtrak derailment Union Station. 2 cars derailed but upright inside the tunnel just before Union Station.

"We have firefighters aboard train communicating with passengers. EMS evaluated 1 individual, but no other reported injuries." It is not clear which train derailed but firefighters had been working to help get passengers off the train.

Due to the incident, the authorities expected delays in services.

Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination also updated on Twitter saying services still remain suspended.

It tweeted: "AMTRAK and VRE. Union Station SB. Washington, DC. Southbound service remains suspended due to blocked tracks and tunnel at Union Station. Delays are expected in area. WMATA MetroRail reports, at this time, no impact to MetroRail service."

