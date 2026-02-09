'Dallas feels like Pakistan': US Congressman's comments trigger social media debate

A representational image of Dallas, Texas, showing an exterior view of the arena and the ice on streets from the winter storm. — Reuters/File

A recent remark by Republican Congressman Brandon Gill, in which he said that parts of Dallas feel as if “you’re not in Dallas, Texas, but in Pakistan”, has triggered sharp reactions across a wide spectrum, particularly within the Pakistani-American community.

In a statement, which has circulated widely on social media, Congressman Gill framed his observation in the context of what he described as the area’s “Islamisation”, a characterisation that critics have called discriminatory and socially divisive.

The comment has drawn added scrutiny because the same congressman was invited just months earlier by the Pakistani community in Southlake, a suburb of Dallas, where a prominent and well-publicised fundraising event was held in his honour. Coverage of that event appeared prominently in Pakistan’s mainstream news media on September 5, 2024.

According to reports published at the time, the fundraiser took place at the Southlake residence of Dr Rao Kamran Ali, a national board member of the Pakistani American Public Affairs Committee. The event was co-hosted by noted attorney Saba Ahmed and prominent psychiatrist Dr Furqan Rizvi.

The gathering was attended by leading figures from the Pakistani-American community as well as distinguished professionals from various fields.

Speaking at the event, Gill emphasised the importance of US–Pakistan relations, expressed interest in expanding trade opportunities between the two countries, and stated that his views on immigration and social policy aligned closely with those of the Pakistani community. He also spoke appreciatively of the community and its contributions.

Remarks were also delivered by Republican activist Saba Ahmed, former Pakistani American Public Affairs Committee president Dr Haroon Siddiqui, and secretary Dr Syed Naveed Hussain. A large number of community leaders were present, several of whom made financial contributions to Mr Gill’s campaign.

Gill, a prominent conservative Republican and the son-in-law of Dinesh D’Souza, a close associate of President Donald Trump, later went on to win his primary election in Texas by a wide margin and was subsequently elected to Congress. He is of Indian origin.

It is this contrast that has now become central to the controversy. Critics on social media argue that attending Pakistani homes, participating in community events, and accepting campaign donations, while later publicly singling out the same community with remarks suggesting cultural threat, reflects a clear political double standard.

Analysts note that the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex has long been defined by its multicultural character. Pakistani, Indian, Arab, and other immigrant communities have played significant roles in various fields, including business, medicine, engineering, education, and the broader economy. Framing this diversity through the lens of fear or religious suspicion, they argue, is neither fair nor consistent with American civic values.

The episode has once again underscored how sensitive and polarised debates around immigration, religion, and demographic change have become in the United States. For Pakistani-Americans, the remark is seen not merely as political rhetoric but as a challenge to their identity, their labour, and their place within American society.

It is for this reason that the Southlake fundraiser, once presented as an example of outreach, mutual respect, and political engagement, has now resurfaced as a critical point of reference — raising difficult questions for a community seeking consistency, dignity, and accountability in public life.