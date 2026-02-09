 
China rejects US claims of secret nuclear tests

Beijing calls allegations "outright lies", accusing Washington of making excuses to start up its own trials

AFP
|

February 09, 2026

This undated photo shows flag of the United States and China. — AFP/File
  • Beijing urges Washington to stop irresponsible actions.
  • US proposed three-way talks with Russia and China.
  • China rejected disarmament negotiations "at this stage".

China on Monday denied US allegations it had conducted secret nuclear explosive tests, calling them "outright lies" and accusing Washington of making excuses to start up its own trials.

At the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Friday, Thomas DiNanno, US under secretary of state for arms control accused China of conducting the tests, including one on 22nd June 2020, and of preparing for more tests with massive yields.

"The US allegations are completely groundless and are outright lies. China firmly opposes the US attempt to fabricate excuses for its own restarting of nuclear tests," China's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement to AFP on Monday.

It also urged the United States to "immediately stop its irresponsible actions".

US President Donald Trump said in October that Washington would start testing nuclear weapons "on an equal basis" with Moscow and Beijing, but without elaborating or explaining what kind of nuclear testing he wanted to resume.

DiNanno's comments came as he was presenting a new US plan calling for three-way talks with Russia and China to set new limits on nuclear weapons, after the expiration of New START — the last treaty between top nuclear powers Washington and Moscow, which expired last Thursday.

China has already rejected joining disarmament negotiations "at this stage".

