Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov strongly criticised the US and its allies for their support of Ukraine. — AFP/Files



During an interview with Indonesian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasised that the war in Ukraine will only come to an end when the West ceases its efforts to defeat Moscow.

His comments were made in anticipation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's symbolic talks with NATO leaders at the Lithuania summit.

Lavrov expressed his criticism of the United States and its allies for their support of Ukraine, accusing them of perpetuating the conflict by maintaining a desire for dominance and seeking to strategically defeat Russia through their proxy, Kyiv.

He voiced concern over the continuous supply of weapons to Ukraine, which he believes fuels ongoing fighting.

Lavrov is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum foreign ministers' meetings.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life and casualties on both sides.

Lavrov praised Indonesia for its independent foreign policy on the Ukraine conflict and commended President Joko Widodo for being the first Asian leader to visit both Moscow and Kyiv following the invasion.

Lavrov criticised Western nations for disregarding initiatives put forth by developing countries, including Widodo's offer to mediate and a controversial proposal from Indonesia's defence minister for referendums in the occupied parts of eastern Ukraine.

Western supporters of Ukraine have provided billions of dollars' worth of weapons to assist in its defence against Russia's invasion.

While NATO leaders have expressed their commitment to Ukraine's future within the alliance, they have refrained from providing a specific timeline, reflecting concerns about the potential escalation into a nuclear conflict with Russia.

To reassure Zelensky, G7 nations are expected to release a declaration outlining their assistance in helping Ukraine overcome Russian aggression and deterring future acts of aggression in the coming years. This declaration aims to provide support and stability to Ukraine in its ongoing struggle against Russia.