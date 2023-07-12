 
menu menu menu

Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov strongly criticised the US and its allies for their support of Ukraine. — AFP/Files
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov strongly criticised the US and its allies for their support of Ukraine. — AFP/Files 

During an interview with Indonesian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasised that the war in Ukraine will only come to an end when the West ceases its efforts to defeat Moscow. 

His comments were made in anticipation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's symbolic talks with NATO leaders at the Lithuania summit.

Lavrov expressed his criticism of the United States and its allies for their support of Ukraine, accusing them of perpetuating the conflict by maintaining a desire for dominance and seeking to strategically defeat Russia through their proxy, Kyiv.

He voiced concern over the continuous supply of weapons to Ukraine, which he believes fuels ongoing fighting.

Lavrov is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum foreign ministers' meetings.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life and casualties on both sides.

Lavrov praised Indonesia for its independent foreign policy on the Ukraine conflict and commended President Joko Widodo for being the first Asian leader to visit both Moscow and Kyiv following the invasion.

Lavrov criticised Western nations for disregarding initiatives put forth by developing countries, including Widodo's offer to mediate and a controversial proposal from Indonesia's defence minister for referendums in the occupied parts of eastern Ukraine.

Western supporters of Ukraine have provided billions of dollars' worth of weapons to assist in its defence against Russia's invasion.

While NATO leaders have expressed their commitment to Ukraine's future within the alliance, they have refrained from providing a specific timeline, reflecting concerns about the potential escalation into a nuclear conflict with Russia.

To reassure Zelensky, G7 nations are expected to release a declaration outlining their assistance in helping Ukraine overcome Russian aggression and deterring future acts of aggression in the coming years. This declaration aims to provide support and stability to Ukraine in its ongoing struggle against Russia.

More From World:

Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico

Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico
Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays

Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays
G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine

G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine
New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high

New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high
After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine

After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine
UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region
BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person

BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person
More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says
Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens

Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens
Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties

Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties
Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont

Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont
Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN

Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN
N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs

N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs
Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods

Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods
Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato

Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato