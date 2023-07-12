Twitter, ChatGPT return to operational state after brief outage

The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, US, July 22, 2019. — Reuters

After a brief outage on Wednesday, Twitter services appeared to be back online, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, and OpenAI reported that logins for its popular chatbot ChatGPT were beginning to function.

After receiving up to 6,064 reports, Downdetector estimated that there were about 252 instances of users reporting problems with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

According to OpenAI, some ChatGPT logins have begun to function. Later, it was revealed that there was a problem where some users were getting the error "Failed to get service status."

Users had previously reported that question requests were not being fulfilled.

According to the website that tracks outages, Downdetector, the issue with the OpenAI chatbot started at around 6:10pm, and within a few hours, over 5,500 users from all over the world reported issues with the service, the Hindustan Times reported.

Users, however, flocked to social media sites to air their complaints.

"It looks like ChatGPT is down and causing errors such as request timeouts. Now you need to use this little thing called brain or old good Google," a user wrote.

On submitting any chat to the AI bot, it displayed, "Oops! Our systems are a bit busy at the moment, please take a break and try again soon." Users faced problems with both the website and the application.