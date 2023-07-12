Meghan and Harry snubbed by 2013 Emmy nominations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s debut docuseries “Harry & Meghan” has not secured an Emmy nomination in the category “Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series.”

Nominees include—The 1619 Project (Hulu), 100 Foot Wave (HBO), Secrets of the Elephants (Nat Geo).

The nominations were announced on Wednesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.



The awards are scheduled to be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 18.



Earlier, the Hollywood Critics Awards announced the nominees for its Best Streaming Nonfiction Series on July 12, 2023, which had Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries on top.

The announcement came amid their struggling business deal with the streaming giant following their cancelled deal with Spotify last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received congratulations and praises for their nomination.