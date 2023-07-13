Rod Stewart surprises fans by inviting 94-year-old sister on stage during UK tour finale

Rod Stewart, music veteran recently gave an exciting surprise to his fans by inviting his 94-year-old sister on stage during the final date of his UK tour.

The brother-sister duo performed Stewart's 1975 track Sailing with him on Monday Night.

The Maggie May singer announced her sister to the crowd saying, "This is my sister! 94."

They sang together with arms wrapped around each other in an adorable manner, reports People magazine.



In an interview with The Mirror, the 78-year-old singer recalled the moment revealing that it was a thrilling experience to have her sister Mary on stage as he completed this leg of his tour.

He said, "At 96, she's a rock 'n' roll stage and loving it. She had and continues to teach me in life."

Rob is the youngest of five siblings. He has two living sisters, Mary and Peggy. His brothers, Bob and Don, died last year just two months apart.

In an Instagram tribute to his brothers, he wrote, "I have lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob irreplaceable buddies."

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the rockstar revealed that he was planning to stop rock music.

Later he explained that statement in an interview with People magazine and via an Instagram post that he wasn't planning to retire but was actually talking about switching genres for his next album.

The album featuring pianist Jools Holland is set to be released on Valentine's Day 2024.

