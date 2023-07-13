Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film





Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for the upcoming film

The recent photocall of Oppenheimer cast in London had them absolutely buzzing in excitement, creating a strong contrast to the devastating vibe of their upcoming movie.

Ahead of the film's release on July 21, the stars hit the capital on Wednesday. The photocall saw Cillian Murphy in a playful manner with Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr.

The movie Oppenheimer is about the life of a nuclear physicist, also known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, and covers the events leading to the creation of the atomic bomb, reports Metro.

The horror-thriller, bio-graphic movie is being hailed by pundits as one of the best works by Christopher Nolan. The cast of the movie seemed relaxed after the difficult and dark time filming.

The star-studded cast didn't disappoint their fans who gathered at Trafalgar Square to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors. They were seen playfully posing and grinning in front of the cameras.

Former Marvel star known for his portrayal of the Ironman character, Robert Downey Jr was equally enjoying the occasion with playfully and confidently pointing towards the camera lens.

Robert Downey Jr.'s karate pose delights fans at Oppenheimer photocall

He even posed in a karate position for gathered fans.

Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on the same date as Barbie, fans are expecting a tough battle between the two at the box office.