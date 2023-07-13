 
menu menu menu

'Succession' dominates Emmys 2023 with record-breaking 27 nominations

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Succession dominates Emmys 2023 with record-breaking 27 nominations
'Succession' dominates Emmys 2023 with record-breaking 27 nominations

The final season of the highly acclaimed HBO series Succession has dominated this year's Emmy nominations, receiving a total of 27 nods.

The show has earned 14 acting nominations, including recognition for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook. This marks a historic moment in Emmys history, as it is the first time that three performers from the same show have been nominated in the lead actor category.

Succession will be competing for the title of Best Drama Series against Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Yellowjackets, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us.

Another notable contender is HBO's video game adaptation, which secured 24 nominations for its first season. Actors Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal both received nominations, with Pascal becoming the most-nominated Latino actor in a single year, thanks to his nods for Saturday Night Live and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.

Joining the Succession leads and Pascal in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category are Jeff Bridges for The Old Man and Bob Odenkirk for the final season of Better Call Saul, which received seven nominations.

In the Best Actress in a Drama Series category, Sarah Snook and Bella Ramsey will be competing against Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, and Keri Russell for the Netflix hit The Diplomat.

HBO also secured the third most-nominated show, as the second season of The White Lotus received 23 nods. This included acting recognition for Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Meghann Fahy.

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination

Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination
Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement

Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement
Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards
Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend video

Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend
Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’ video

Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’
Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction
PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash video

PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role
Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon

Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon
Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go

Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go
Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV

Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV
Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set video

Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set
Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna

Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna
Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere video

Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere
Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s

Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s
'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80

'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy video

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy