'Succession' dominates Emmys 2023 with record-breaking 27 nominations

The final season of the highly acclaimed HBO series Succession has dominated this year's Emmy nominations, receiving a total of 27 nods.

The show has earned 14 acting nominations, including recognition for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook. This marks a historic moment in Emmys history, as it is the first time that three performers from the same show have been nominated in the lead actor category.

Succession will be competing for the title of Best Drama Series against Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Yellowjackets, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us.

Another notable contender is HBO's video game adaptation, which secured 24 nominations for its first season. Actors Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal both received nominations, with Pascal becoming the most-nominated Latino actor in a single year, thanks to his nods for Saturday Night Live and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.

Joining the Succession leads and Pascal in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category are Jeff Bridges for The Old Man and Bob Odenkirk for the final season of Better Call Saul, which received seven nominations.

In the Best Actress in a Drama Series category, Sarah Snook and Bella Ramsey will be competing against Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, and Keri Russell for the Netflix hit The Diplomat.

HBO also secured the third most-nominated show, as the second season of The White Lotus received 23 nods. This included acting recognition for Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Meghann Fahy.