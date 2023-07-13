 
menu menu menu

Ahead of Modi's visit to France, India set to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

By
Reuters

|July 13, 2023

India has relied on French fighter jets for four decades now. — Reuters/File
India has relied on French fighter jets for four decades now. — Reuters/File

  • Indian PM to deepen ties with oldest strategic partner in the West.
  • Approval for purchase of 26 Rafale fighter jets, three submarines.
  • Price to be negotiated after considering all aspects: Rajnath Singh. 

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in France, India's defence ministry has given initial approval for the purchase of 26 Rafale fighter jets for its navy and three Scorpene class submarines, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

The Indian premier visit aims to deepen ties with New Delhi's oldest strategic partner in the West; meanwhile, a slew of high-profile defence deals and a new joint plan to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific seem to be in the offing.

The approvals were granted Thursday by the Singh-led Defence Acquisition Council, the apex body for military capital procurements in the country.

The deal will be for the purchase of 26 Dassault Aviation (AM.PA) Rafale fighter jets, including four trainers, and for three Scorpene class submarines to be made by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MAZG.NS) with France's Naval Group, two sources familiar with the details told Reuters.

The ageing fleet of India's Russian-made platforms, Moscow's inability to perform maintenance work, and delays in India's indigenous manufacturing plans for parallel platforms have necessitated the two new defence deals.

The marine version of Dassualt's Rafale jets, intended for India's first indigenous aircraft carrier commissioned last year, outperformed the American Superhornet F18s in tests last year for Indian requirements.

Details on the deal value are not known yet.

Singh tweeted that the "price and other terms of purchase will be negotiated with the French Government after considering all relevant aspects, including comparative procurement price of similar aircraft by other countries".

India has relied on French fighter jets for four decades now. Much before buying Rafale in 2015, India bought Mirage jets in the 1980s, which still comprise two squadrons of the air force.

In 2005, India bought six Scorpene-class diesel submarines from France for 188 billion rupees ($2.29 billion), the last of which will be commissioned next year.

More From World:

Heartbreaking: 40 animals burn to death in Florida wildlife centre fire

Heartbreaking: 40 animals burn to death in Florida wildlife centre fire
Russian general dismissed for 'speaking truth' about Ukraine war

Russian general dismissed for 'speaking truth' about Ukraine war
PUBG love story: Pakistani woman, Indian lover say only ‘death will do them part’

PUBG love story: Pakistani woman, Indian lover say only ‘death will do them part’
WATCH: Tornadoes damage houses in Chicago, force air traffic closure

WATCH: Tornadoes damage houses in Chicago, force air traffic closure
Sex pics probe: More allegations against Huw Edwards

Sex pics probe: More allegations against Huw Edwards
Are police not taking action against Huw Edwards in 'sex pics' probe?

Are police not taking action against Huw Edwards in 'sex pics' probe?
Cerberus: Europe to see 'record-breaking temperatures' soon

Cerberus: Europe to see 'record-breaking temperatures' soon
Smart girls remain single? Japan's efforts to end stigma for women in science challenges popular stereotype

Smart girls remain single? Japan's efforts to end stigma for women in science challenges popular stereotype
BBC sex scandal: Who is Huw Edwards?

BBC sex scandal: Who is Huw Edwards?
NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at 'craven' Putin

NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at 'craven' Putin
Blinken and Chinese diplomat meet in Jakarta to navigate rivalry

Blinken and Chinese diplomat meet in Jakarta to navigate rivalry
Elon Musk plans to elevate new AI company beyond ChatGPT's limits

Elon Musk plans to elevate new AI company beyond ChatGPT's limits
Explicit pics scandal: Some facts about BBC presenter Huw Edwards

Explicit pics scandal: Some facts about BBC presenter Huw Edwards
US, China discuss defence relations in vital Pentagon meeting

US, China discuss defence relations in vital Pentagon meeting
Former Twitter employees sue Elon Musk over unfulfilled severance

Former Twitter employees sue Elon Musk over unfulfilled severance
Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique with trainers in Instagram post

Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique with trainers in Instagram post
UK not ‘Amazon’ delivery service for arms to Ukraine: defence secretary

UK not ‘Amazon’ delivery service for arms to Ukraine: defence secretary
Six injured after £190k Lamborghini Urus collides with Royal Mail van in Beckton, East London

Six injured after £190k Lamborghini Urus collides with Royal Mail van in Beckton, East London