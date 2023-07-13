 
Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why

Oppenheimer star Matt Damon has recently shared why Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Damon recalled what got him the title character in the movie.

“I got that part because of Robin Williams. When we were in Boston, we were rehearsing, and Steven Spielberg came in because he was shooting Amistad. Robin knew it was never bad to meet the greatest filmmaker of all time,” said the Bourne Identity actor.

Damon revealed, “Spielberg met me in person and told him I did the movie, Courage under fire, and the movie-maker replied, ‘I want the exact type of person to play Private Ryan’.

However, the actor shared once the cast was finalised for Saving Ryan, Spielberg took some of the cast go through intense training and bootcamp before stepping in front of the camera.

Damon however disclosed, “Spielberg made me not go to boot camp so that the other guys would resent me.”

“They all went through this experience, and they all bonded, but because I was the character they were looking for, and they resented this guy that they were risking their lives to go find, Steven purposefully kept me away from them,” explained Damon.

The actor added that the resentment led to produce some of the “amazing” scenes in the war drama.

Lately, Damon also opened up about falling into depression after doing a bad movie and how his wife took him out from this phase of his life with patience.

Meanwhile, Damon will next be seen in Oppenheimer alongside Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy.

