Coldplay surprise Gothenburg audience with Backstreet Boys' 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)'

Coldplay pleasantly surprised fans with a special rendition of the Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" during their Music of the Spheres tour stop in Gothenburg.



Chris Martin led the stadium in singing the catchy hook. The cover was performed towards the end of Coldplay's extensive 25-song set, receiving an enthusiastic response from both the audience and the Backstreet Boys themselves.

Expressing their excitement on Instagram, the boyband considered Coldplay's tribute a great honor and shared a clip of Chris Martin's rendition of the song.

In another heartfelt gesture, during the previous night's concert at Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Coldplay paid tribute to the legendary Elton John.

As Elton John concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concerts after an impressive five-year run, Coldplay and Elton John connected via live video.