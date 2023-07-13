 
menu menu menu

Coldplay surprise Gothenburg audience with Backstreet Boys' 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)'

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Coldplay surprise Gothenburg audience with Backstreet Boys' 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)'

Coldplay pleasantly surprised fans with a special rendition of the Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" during their Music of the Spheres tour stop in Gothenburg.

Chris Martin led the stadium in singing the catchy hook. The cover was performed towards the end of Coldplay's extensive 25-song set, receiving an enthusiastic response from both the audience and the Backstreet Boys themselves. 

Expressing their excitement on Instagram, the boyband considered Coldplay's tribute a great honor and shared a clip of Chris Martin's rendition of the song.

In another heartfelt gesture, during the previous night's concert at Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Coldplay paid tribute to the legendary Elton John. 

As Elton John concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concerts after an impressive five-year run, Coldplay and Elton John connected via live video.

More From Entertainment:

Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch

Oppenheimer stars turn into ‘runway models’: Watch
King Charles’ been a ‘royal geisha’ for more than 50 years: report

King Charles’ been a ‘royal geisha’ for more than 50 years: report
Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ afterparty

Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ afterparty
King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

King Charles to strip Kevin Spacey of royal honours?

Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

Kevin Spacey mentions another big name during trial

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea'

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett ventures solo with new album 'Lost at Sea'

SAG-AFTRA recommends strike as studios refuse deal

SAG-AFTRA recommends strike as studios refuse deal
Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo

Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo
King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report

King Charles’ historically harassed with competitiveness: report
BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal

BBC struggling to handle Huw Edwards sexual pictures scandal
Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why

Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why
Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t have

Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t have
The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history

The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her ‘crush’ Jake Bongiovi in latest post video

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her ‘crush’ Jake Bongiovi in latest post
Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’ video

Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’
Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second

Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second
Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination

Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination