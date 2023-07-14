 
menu menu menu

Zara Tindall 'more comfortable' with husband than Kate is with William: Expert

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall do not shy away from showing their love in public, unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The royal couple is lauded for being more tactile by body language expert Darren Stanton, as opposed to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Mr Stanton said: “Zara and Mike are probably one of the most tactile couples in the Royal Family, even more so than Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The expert noted the difference in behaviour may be because of the couple's position in the Royal Family.

"Even though they’re senior members of the Royal Family, they’re not in line for the top job. There is obviously less pressure on them to adhere to certain protocols, and you often see the pair kissing and hugging in public

"The couple were just as loving as they were pictured at Wimbledon yesterday. In one of the photos, Zara and Mike had their arms interlocked whilst they were walking, which is a natural resting state for them.

"They don’t have any issues displaying affection between each other. They’re very comfortable in their own skin," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton debuts new look in must-see hair transformation

Kate Middleton debuts new look in must-see hair transformation
Solidarity messages pour in for SAG-AFTRA as fellow unions rally behind strike video

Solidarity messages pour in for SAG-AFTRA as fellow unions rally behind strike
Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middleton's anger?

Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middleton's anger?
'House of the Dragon' S2 skips SAG-AFTRA strike: Here's why

'House of the Dragon' S2 skips SAG-AFTRA strike: Here's why

SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate

SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate

Barbie cleared for release by Philippines' censor board despite controversial map scene video

Barbie cleared for release by Philippines' censor board despite controversial map scene
'Hollywood actors on strike'

'Hollywood actors on strike'
Barbie's soundtrack titled 'The Album' amplifies film's vision

Barbie's soundtrack titled 'The Album' amplifies film's vision
Hollywood studios 'evil' plans bound to fail against actors, writers strike?

Hollywood studios 'evil' plans bound to fail against actors, writers strike?
King Charles, Prince Andrew's dispute 'quietly shelved': Duke and Duchess to join royal family at Balmoral

King Charles, Prince Andrew's dispute 'quietly shelved': Duke and Duchess to join royal family at Balmoral

Country Singer Jimmie Allen files lawsuit against sexual assault accusers, citing reputation damage

Country Singer Jimmie Allen files lawsuit against sexual assault accusers, citing reputation damage
Kevin Spacey says he felt 'crushed' over allegations of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey says he felt 'crushed' over allegations of sexual assault

Prince William and Kate Middleton send Prince Harry a signal for peace?

Prince William and Kate Middleton send Prince Harry a signal for peace?

K-pop soloist Jessi reveals her feelings about former boss PSY video

K-pop soloist Jessi reveals her feelings about former boss PSY
King Charles restricted 'more popular' William from meeting Joe Biden?

King Charles restricted 'more popular' William from meeting Joe Biden?
Blackpink’s company responds to reports of Lisa leaving video

Blackpink’s company responds to reports of Lisa leaving
Prince Willian and Harry's viral video proves Meghan Markle's innocence? video

Prince Willian and Harry's viral video proves Meghan Markle's innocence?

Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after losing Queen, spills Sarah Ferguson video

Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after losing Queen, spills Sarah Ferguson