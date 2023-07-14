Zara Tindall 'more comfortable' with husband than Kate is with William: Expert

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall do not shy away from showing their love in public, unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The royal couple is lauded for being more tactile by body language expert Darren Stanton, as opposed to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Mr Stanton said: “Zara and Mike are probably one of the most tactile couples in the Royal Family, even more so than Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The expert noted the difference in behaviour may be because of the couple's position in the Royal Family.

"Even though they’re senior members of the Royal Family, they’re not in line for the top job. There is obviously less pressure on them to adhere to certain protocols, and you often see the pair kissing and hugging in public

"The couple were just as loving as they were pictured at Wimbledon yesterday. In one of the photos, Zara and Mike had their arms interlocked whilst they were walking, which is a natural resting state for them.



"They don’t have any issues displaying affection between each other. They’re very comfortable in their own skin," he concluded.