Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner testifies in 2020 election interference probe

This photo of Donald Trump's son-in-law jared Kushner was taken December 22, 2020 when he, as US White House Senior adviser, accompanied an Israeli delegation during a visit to Rabat, Morocco. Reuters

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, has testified before a grand jury as part of an investigation into the alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The grand jury, led by federal prosecutors, is probing Trump's efforts to overturn the election results. Kushner's testimony took place in Washington DC last month, where he reportedly expressed that Trump genuinely believed the election had been stolen.

The recent development sheds light on the ongoing investigation into Trump's actions surrounding the 2020 election. According to sources familiar with the matter, Kushner's testimony provides insight into Trump's mindset and his firm belief that the election was rigged. This belief has been a central theme in Trump's claims following his defeat to President Joe Biden.



During the hearing, Kushner said that Trump genuinely thought the election was stolen. This perspective aligns with claims made by other individuals close to the former president. Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House director of strategic communications, and Hope Hicks, former White House communications director, were also questioned in connection with the investigation.

The investigation, led by special counsel Jack Smith, appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, aims to determine whether Trump's actions constituted interference with the election results. The findings of this inquiry may influence potential charges against the ex-president.

Trump's refusal to accept the election results led to the events of January 6th, 2021, when his supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of Biden's victory. The false narrative of election fraud propagated by Trump and his allies fueled these actions and resulted in violence against law enforcement officers.

In addition to the election interference investigation, Trump is facing multiple legal challenges. He has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, pleaded not guilty, and is currently awaiting further proceedings. Prosecutors in New York City have also charged him in a separate case related to an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star.

The testimony provided by Kushner and others close to Trump is crucial in piecing together the events leading up to and following the 2020 election. As the investigation unfolds, the evidence presented before the grand jury will play a pivotal role in determining the potential charges that may be brought against the former president.