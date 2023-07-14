Kate Middleton commits fashion blunder as she wears stunning blouse back to front

King Charles III's daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who's loved and admired for her impeccable sense of style, has committed the same fashion blunder on two separate occasions.

The Princess of Wales's rare fashion error, which she apparently pulled it off beautifully, has been pointed out by eagled-eyed royal fans.

Both incidents concerned the same designer piece, which William's wife debuted during a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in South London in March 2019.

The royal wore a pair of wide-leg black trousers by Jigsaw for the occasion, paired with a purple Gucci blouse with a collar bow.

Gucci's website states that the buttons should come down the back of the garment, Kate may have worn the stunning blouse back to front.



“Cut from fluid silk-crepe, this style has a loose silhouette and features fabric-covered buttons that run down the back,” a depiction of the garment reads.



Kate's styling of the dress meant that the cuffs, which were meant to face the back, faced the front instead, as per the product description.



It's not cleared that the Princess did it intentionally or mistakenly, but the move sparked reactions from fans, with one twitting: "It’s the end of the day and I just realized that I’m wearing my pants backward which is very interesting because recently Kate Middleton wore her Gucci blouse backwards. That’s right I made the same mistake as a PRINCESS!”

It remains unclear whether Kate had chosen to wear the blouse back to front accidentally or deliberately, but fans praised her for pulling off the blunder so effortlessly.



Many experts took note of Kate's fashion error at the time, but the the-mother-of-three donned the same blouse in the same way as she graced an event held in honour of her perfect 5 Big Insights.

However, Kate's admirers began saying that they enjoyed the future Queen's styling sense and the garment more than Gucci's as she made the same mistake not once but twice.