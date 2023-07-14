'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

John Cena admits being blown away by his the concept of 'Barbie'

John Cena’s first look from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has been revealed; the actor is all set to play a mermaid in the fantasy film.

The first look of John from behind the scenes of the shoot of Barbie has been unveiled, in which the actor can be seen posing for the camera shirtless. He wore a seashell necklace that also had a turquoise heavy pendant.

John also wore a blonde wig curled down to his shoulders for his look in Margot Robbie starrer Barbie.

The WWE’s iconic wrestler spoke about his character and claimed that his character will leave the viewers with multiple opinions.

"I think the audience will walk away with like a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment," he said.

"When you have one universal feel about a project, it's not that it's bad, but I think that when people can get into fiery debate about something, I think that that's good. I like that versatility."

John Cena also admitted being blown away after hearing his part in Barbie. He personally feels that the film will definitely be a visual treat for the audience, reports E!

"I was blown away with the concept. I think it's going to be a movie that all audiences enjoy. I think it's going to be a movie that evokes conversation, and I think it's going to be beautifully, visually appealing”, the star concluded.