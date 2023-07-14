 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reaction to Emmy snub revealed

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's reaction to Emmy snub revealed

A royal expert has disclosed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reaction after their Netflix docuseries failed to earn any Emmy nomination.

The Harry & Meghan, the six-part docuseries, directed by Liz Garbus was under consideration for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'unhappy' with the snub by Emmy voters.

The royal biographer said, “But of course [the couple] will not show it."

Although, the royal couple’s Netflix series broke streaming giant’s record for its biggest documentary debut with a total 81.6 million hours watched within the first four days of release, the royal expert says this "was obviously not good enough for an Emmy nomination."

The Mirror quoted Ingrid Seward as saying, “Meghan and Harry will concentrate in this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries was released in December last year.

In another report, the publication says the California-based royal couple was "rattled" after Emmys snub as they were "100 percent confident" the series would get at least one nomination. 

