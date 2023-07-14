 
US secretary of state stresses unity against coercion in South East Asia talks

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

This picture shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the second US-Indonesia Strategic Dialogue. — Twitter/@SecBlinken
During talks in Jakarta, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated his commitment to Southeast Asian nations in their stance against "coercion," specifically alluding to China.

During his meeting with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta on Friday, he emphasised the importance of an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, prosperous, secure, connected, and resilient.

Blinken stressed the need for countries to have the freedom to choose their own paths and partners, resolving issues through open dialogue rather than coercion.

He also emphasised the necessity of maintaining freedom of navigation in the South and East China Seas, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Tensions have been escalating between China and Southeast Asian countries, particularly Vietnam and the Philippines, due to China's expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Maritime incidents have increased, and tensions have also risen over Taiwan, which Beijing claims and has not ruled out using force to control. 

However, Indonesia, as the host, cautioned against ASEAN becoming a battleground for global powers, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Efforts were made during the talks to prevent disagreements between major powers from escalating. Blinken held a meeting with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, where they discussed various issues, including cybersecurity and the need to improve bilateral ties.

In contrast, Blinken chose not to engage with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as the US has accused Russia of lacking genuine interest in diplomatic solutions to the conflict in Ukraine.

The discussions also addressed the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, with Blinken urging increased pressure on the military junta to cease violence and implement ASEAN's five-point consensus for the restoration of democratic governance.

Myanmar's military junta was not invited to the talks, and ASEAN has been calling for a peaceful resolution to the situation in the country.

Overall, the talks aimed to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN nations, address regional challenges, and navigate the complex dynamics between major global powers in the Indo-Pacific region.

The focus was on promoting a rules-based international order, respecting sovereignty, and ensuring peace, prosperity, and freedom from coercion in the region.

