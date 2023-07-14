Who is Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann? Here's what we know

Rex Heuermann, 59-year-old architect who is suspected in Gilgo Beach murders. — Twitter/Billy Baldwin

Rex Heuermann, a self-described "troubleshooting" architect with a penchant for persuasion, was apprehended on Long Island and charged with the infamous Gilgo Beach murders.

Sources told The Post that Rex Heuermann, 59, was apprehended by a special task force looking into the murders on Friday as police swarmed his home in Massapequa Park.

He had been on the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force's radar for at least a year when he was finally apprehended after being connected by DNA, according to one source.

Barry Auslander, a 72-year-old neighbour, said on Friday that Heuermann appeared to be "an average guy who had a family and went to work."

“He grew up here. I never thought he was anything but a businessman,” he said.

Heuermann has owned his own Fifth Avenue-based business, RH Architecture Design, since 1994 — six years before the first bodies in the connected Long Island homicides were discovered. Heuermann currently serves as its president.

“I’m a troubleshooter born and raised on Long Island,” the portly, dark-haired architect told a French YouTuber last year of his work mostly helping companies deal with New York City’s Department of Buildings.

He also claimed to be an avid furniture maker inspired by his dad, whom he described as a cabinet maker and an “aerospace engineer who built satellites.”

“I have one tool that’s pretty much used in every job — a cabinet maker’s hammer,” he said of both his furniture-making and consulting.

According to The Post, RH Architecture Design did not respond to messages left early on Friday and quickly removed its president's biography.

Rex Heuermann was unveiled as the suspect for the Gilgo Beach murders after it was reported that New York City authorities arrested a Long Island suspect linked to the murders, ending a decade-long search for a serial killer who killed ten young women.

The investigation into the matter is being led by Suffolk County police and the Suffolk County district attorney.

Police discovered eleven sets of human remains on a Suffolk County highway after searching for Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker.

The search led to the discovery of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Additionally, Jessica Taylor's remains were also found, and in 2011, Valerie Mack's remains were found.

The search continues as authorities identify two more remains from Nassau County.

