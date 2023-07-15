Taylor Swift sends important message to fans

Taylor Swift, who's currently on her worldwide The Eras Tour to wo fans, has urged her fans to "voice hard" as she voted early in Nashville on Friday.

The 12-time Grammy winner has impressed upon her fans as she used her social media platform to urge them to vote, sharing a big message to her Instagram Stories.



"I voted today and I urge each and every one of you to do the same," Swift wrote.



"Hi Nashville! Early voting for our city officials and some statewide seats begins today," she peened, alongside a selfie with her "I voted today" sticker.



The 33-year-old singer continued: "We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years. I voted today and I urge each and every one of you to do the same and make your voice heard."

The Anti-Hero hitmaker concluded her message by directing fans to a link with more information on local early voting.

Taylor Swift has been vocal about her political views since the much-loved artist endorsed Phil Bredesen, the Democratic candidate for Senate in her home state of Tennessee, in 2018.

In 2019, Swift shared a copy of a letter she had penned to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican, urging him to support the Equality Act, which would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Although the legislation was already passed by the House at the time, many Republicans had spoken out against it.