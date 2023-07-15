 
Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Matt Damon has reportedly been roped in to headline a series based on the Titan submersible tragedy that claimed lives of five people onboard.

The Oppenheimer star is the first choice for the project; however, it is still not confirmed if he has agreed to do the series being directed by the acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron.

Last month, five men with a wish of exploring the wreckage of the Titanic were reported dead after their submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

The Avatar director, also the brain behind the 1997 film Titanic, is said to be “ready” to direct the project, which will reportedly be released on a major streaming platform.

According to The Sun, "The Titan disaster is already being looked at as a major series for one of the world’s biggest streamers — and James is first choice for director. It is a subject close to his heart.”

"He told the story of the Titanic so compassionately it feels like a natural step for him to take this on,” the insider spoke of Cameron’s obsession with the doomed ship.

“Retracing the steps of those on board the Titan is a massive undertaking but there would be a lot of time, money and resources dedicated to it,” the source added.

Moreover, apart from Damon, Kumail Nanjiani may also be seen in the series along with more well known stars. 

