WhatsApp's latest feature enhances group chats

Silhouettes seen holding smartphones in front of a lighted screen showing the WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File

The popular messaging app WhatsApp is once again up for making users' experience better with yet another improvement to the platform, WABetaInfo reported.

The Meta-own instant messenger has rolled out an enhancement to a group chat feature which will make identifying participants easier.

As per the WhatsApp news tracker, the enhancement concerns the participants' profile icons.

"WhatsApp is bringing enhancements to those thumbnails within group chats by introducing a particular revision to make it easier to recognise group members without a profile photo," WABetaInfo reported.

It further said that some of the beta testers on Android may be able to experiment with the same improvements even today if they installed the latest version update available on the Google Play Store.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, it is evident that WhatsApp introduced a revision to the thumbnails of contacts whose profile pictures are hidden or unavailable.



Previously, WhatsApp displayed a default empty profile photo with a color that matched the corresponding contact name to improve their identification.

But with the new feature, the updated look of the thumbnails now displays the initials of the respective group member’s name.

The WhatsApp news tracker suggested that the enhancement will further assist other conversation participants to identify the contact represented by the thumbnail quickly.

Those who want to find out whether this feature is available on their WhatsApp accounts can open a group chat and look for a message sent by a group member whose profile picture is not visible.

The enhanced feature will be made available to more users soon.