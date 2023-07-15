Fans of K-pop group EXO call out stylists for disastrous outfits

Some fans accepted that the outfits worked for the MV but were completely unacceptable for live shows

K-pop group EXO’s fans are criticizing their stylists for giving them “horrible” outfits for their recent comeback. The members were styled in outfits combining denim and bright colours while they promoted their comeback Cream Soda.

While some fans did like the fashion choices made by the stylists, many were unhappy with the looks. The fans claimed that although the outfits were alright individually but when the members were standing together it revealed how truly uncoordinated they are.

Sehun was put in a tiger print meanwhile Xiumin was put in a sparkly suit and Baekhyun in a pink fluffy coat.

One fan wrote: “Ugliness aside, I hate when members are all dressed completely differently and look like they are not supposed to perform together. Bring back matching group outfits!”

Another fan brought up the dispute between certain EXO members and their agency SM Entertainment: “Is it SM’s punishment for them for disobeying the company because these clothes and the styling are BAD.”





Even non-fans chimed in to criticize the outfits as one user commented: “Don’t know who is who but the one in the sparkly silver number got done so dirty.”

Some accepted that the outfits worked for the music video but were completely unacceptable for live shows. “The outfits did look good in the MV but they’re definitely ridiculous when looked at closely.”