Heidi Klum forgoes top while enjoying vacation in Sardinia

July 15, 2023

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz only had eyes for each other as they held hands and shared a kiss
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz only had eyes for each other as they held hands and shared a kiss 

Heidi Klum was seen sans a top while vacationing in Sardinia along with her husband Tom Kaulitz. They only had eyes for each other as they held hands and shared a kiss while walking along the Cala di Volpe.

She showed off her toned figure in a black two-piece as she accessorised with a chic belly chain and her blonde hair fell in loose waves over her shoulder. She shielded her eyes with a pair of shades as well as a black bucket hat.

While going for a walk with her husband, she donned a black mini dress which she layered under a black polka dot shirt. She completed the carefree look with a pair of black flip-flops as she enjoyed the romantic getaway.

She went on to share a sweet kiss with her husband, who is nearly two decades younger than her. Tom went for a similarly carefree look as he donned a pair of washboard shorts along with a shirt which was left slightly unopened.

He protected himself from the sun with a black baseball cap along with a pair of shades. He decided to skip wearing any flip-flops as he walked barefoot in the sand with his navy espadrilles were in his hand.

