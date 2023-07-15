 
Emily Blunt addresses rumours of John Krasinski’s involvement in upcoming Oppenheimer

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2023

Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt has finally addressed the rumours that her husband and actor John Krasinski starring in the upcoming biographical thriller.

Lately, Robert Downey Jr posted a photo of the cast including him, Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily and there was a surprise element that attracted fans’ attention.

It was none other than The Office star John, who was also spotted, crashing her wife Emily and the cast press meetups and session during their promotional tour in Paris.

Therefore, fans started speculating that John also has a secret part in the movie.

Emily however cleared out the rumours when asked about her husband’s role in Christopher Nolan’s directorial at London premiere.

The Devil Wears Prada actress quipped, “John’s playing the atomic bomb.”

“I don’t know if you know that, but he’s making a great cameo,” added the 40-year-old actress during media interaction with LADbible.

After the media outlet shared this clip on their social media handle, fans dropped their views in the comments section.

One commented, “You da bomb John!”

“John Krasinski gave an explosive performance. I always knew he would blow up. He’s the bomb,” another remarked.

A third user jokingly added, “Atomic photobomb.”

Earlier this week, the Iron Man star shared a photo of the Oppenheimer cast and that included John with mysterious caption, writing, “Wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo???”

Meanwhile, Emily also clarified her statement about taking one year break from acting.

Speaking to Deadline at the London premiere, the actress revealed, “Honestly, that story got so, sort of, overblown.”

“I was just taking some downtime — not quitting Hollywood,” she added.

Oppenheimer is slated to release in theatres on July 21. 

