Tesla Cybertruck finally rolls off assembly line at Gigafactory in Texas. Tesla

Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck has finally been built at the Gigafactory near Austin, Texas, marking a significant milestone for the electric car company.

The sleek and futuristic vehicle, which was two years behind schedule, is Tesla's first entry into the electric pickup market.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, took to Twitter to share the news and congratulate the team involved in the Cybertruck's production.

The Cybertruck prototype was unveiled by Tesla in 2019, generating significant excitement among car enthusiasts.

The truck's striking design, resembling a large metal trapezoid on wheels, featured a stainless steel alloy exterior. However, the unveiling event faced an unexpected hiccup when a demonstration to showcase the truck's unbreakable windows went awry, with the windows breaking upon impact from a metal ball. Despite this setback, the Cybertruck received an overwhelming response, with nearly 150,000 advance orders placed within just two days.

Throughout the following years, Tesla remained relatively silent about its plans for the Cybertruck, leaving eager customers waiting for updates. However, in 2021, the company announced that an updated version of the highly anticipated vehicle was in the works. Elon Musk cited supply chain issues as the reason for the delay in debuting the new vehicles, including the Cybertruck.

Now, with the completion of the first Cybertruck, Tesla is poised to enter the competitive electric pickup market. The Cybertruck will join other notable contenders such as Rivian's R1T, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and the GMC Hummer EV pickup. Tesla plans to offer three different models of the Cybertruck, with varying price ranges and features to cater to different customer preferences.

Elon Musk's enthusiasm for the Cybertruck and its potential is evident in his tweet: "First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! Congrats Tesla Team." This sentiment is echoed by industry experts, who see the Cybertruck's arrival as a significant step forward for Tesla and a disruptive force in the electric vehicle market.

With its unique design, impressive acceleration capabilities, and relatively accessible price range, the Cybertruck has the potential to attract a wide range of customers seeking sustainable transportation options. As Tesla ramps up production and continues to refine the Cybertruck, it remains to be seen how the vehicle will fare against its competitors and how it will shape the future of electric pickup trucks.