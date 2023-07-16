Prince George likely to break centuries-old royal tradition before becoming king

Prince George likely break centuries-old royal tradition before becoming king

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George could break centuries old royal tradition as the future monarch likely won’t join the armed forces before becoming king, a royal expert and historian has claimed.



If Prince George does so, he would become the first future monarch in centuries to not serve in the military before becoming King.

The Daily Mail quoted historian Dominic Sandbrook as saying: “In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that’s what he wants, and then becoming King later.

“The rules are different now, he wouldn’t necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then Royal life.”

The historian went on to add, “So, could Charlotte qualify as a doctor, for example? I don’t see why not. It’s less of a fishbowl now than when William and Harry were growing up.”

George’s grandfather King Charles and heir to throne Prince William also served in the military.