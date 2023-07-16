Ryan Gosling's daughters believe 'there is no use of Ken' in 'Barbie'

Rayn Gosling has two daughters Esmeralda and Amada with partner Eva Mendes

Barbie actor Ryan Gosling revealed that his daughters were not very pleased about his role in the movie; they felt that there was no need for the character Ken.

While talking to People Magazine, Gosling shared that his 8-year-old and 7-year-old daughters, Esmeralda and Amada were confused as to why he picked up this role.

In response to how his children reacted to his character Ken in Barbie, the 42-year-old actor stated: "I think they're confused as to why I would want to play Ken,' he revealed. 'They have no use for Ken."

However, he also revealed that his daughters were also supportive of him while he was preparing for the role. They were the ones who introduced him to the Barbie world, as he did not grow up playing with dolls.

'My kids were my introduction to [Barbie],' he said. "My kids were around for the months at home, as I was prepping for it", reported Daily Mail.

Gosling, 42, went on to say that Esmeralda and Amada used to come up to the set of Barbie to help him perform the character.

He added: "So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too. And they came to set that day and were a huge sense of support and doing it with me off-camera."

The Notebook actor is a proud father of two daughters, which he has with actor and partner Eva Mendes. The two met for the first time while shooting The Place Beyond the Pine in 2011.

On the professional front, Ryan Gosling's Barbie with Margot Robbie is set to hit theatres on July 21.