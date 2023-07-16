Katherine Jenkins joins stars at Wimbledon

Katherine Jenkins set fashion goals as she arrived on the thirteenth day of Wimbledon with her husband Andrew Levitas on Saturday.

The Welsh singer, 43 looked drop-dead gorgeous in a soft pink striped skirt from Suzannah London as she made her way to the much-anticipated sporting event.

She teamed her stylish ensemble with a fitted white top and wrapped an elegant white blazer from Ghost over her shoulders.

The blonde beauty accessorised her look with a pair of chunky white heels and a charming cream bag with zip detailing.

Katherine styled her golden locks into a soft ponytail and sported a pair of dark sunglasses to shield herself from the sun.

Katherine and Andrew's fun day out comes after the opera singer announced earlier this year that she has started up a premium gin business.