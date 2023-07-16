 
Katherine Jenkins joins stars at Wimbledon

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Katherine Jenkins set fashion goals as she arrived on the thirteenth day of Wimbledon with her husband Andrew Levitas on Saturday.

The Welsh singer, 43 looked drop-dead gorgeous in a soft pink striped skirt from Suzannah London as she made her way to the much-anticipated sporting event.

She teamed her stylish ensemble with a fitted white top and wrapped an elegant white blazer from Ghost over her shoulders.

The blonde beauty accessorised her look with a pair of chunky white heels and a charming cream bag with zip detailing.

Katherine styled her golden locks into a soft ponytail and sported a pair of dark sunglasses to shield herself from the sun.

Katherine and Andrew's fun day out comes after the opera singer announced earlier this year that she has started up a premium gin business.

