Kate Middleton turns heads as she hands Wimbledon's champion Carlos Alcaraz trophy

Kate Middleton, who stole the limelight at the tennis mega event with adorable family show, beamed as she handed new Wimbledon men's champion Carlos Alcaraz the winner's trophy after stunning five-set win against the tournament's favourite Novak Djokovic in the final.

Dressed in emerald green, the Princess of Wales appeared celebrating Wimbledon's newest champion's victory with her fascinating smile. Kate was greeted to a large round of applause after she headed onto the grass to present the award.

Prince William's wife was the picture of elegance and grace as she arrived earlier on the bridge at the All England Lawn, looking out of this world in a stunning frock from Roland Mouret.

The much-loved royal was all smiles and in high spirits as she demonstrated her charm by shaking the hands of the ball kids and chatting to them as they lined up to welcome the Princess.

It was a grand finale at Wimbledon as Kate Middleton, the elegant Princess of Wales, enjoyed the thrilling men's singles final on Sunday. The royal was accompanied by her dashing husband, Prince William, and their two adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they basked in the excitement of the elite tennis tournament.

Kate mesmerised the crowd in a stunning green dress while her little ones rocked gorgeous blue ensembles. William looked dashing in a light gray linen suit. It was a picture-perfect family outing that had everyone gushing.