Australia retain women's Ashes in thrilling three-run victory over England.

Australia successfully defended their title and retained the Women's Ashes with a nail-biting three-run win over England, who came agonizingly close to a remarkable victory thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt's exceptional unbeaten century.

Sciver-Brunt's brilliant knock of 111 runs off 99 balls propelled England from a precarious position of 203-7 to a point where they required 15 runs from the last over and five runs off the final delivery.

However, Australia, led by bowler Jess Jonassen in the final over, held their nerve to secure the victory and maintain possession of the urn. With one match left to play, the points-based series currently stands at 8-6 in favour of Australia. The series will conclude at Taunton on Tuesday.

Australia owed much to their number eight batswoman, Georgia Wareham, who smashed 26 runs off the final over bowled by Lauren Bell, lifting Australia's score from 240-7 with three overs remaining. While Wareham's contribution was pivotal, England's fielding errors also played a part in their defeat, notably the three dropped catches of Ellyse Perry, who went on to score 91 runs.

The second ODI at Bristol had seen England level the series with their highest-ever successful run chase, setting the stage for another record-breaking effort to keep their hopes alive. England began strongly with opener Tammy Beaumont continuing her fine form with a quick-fire 60 runs from 62 balls.

However, Australia's spinners once again proved to be the difference-makers as all seven of England's wickets fell to spin. Leg-spinner Alana King and off-spinner Ash Gardner claimed three wickets each, dismantling England's middle order.

Despite a chanceless century from Sciver-Brunt, her third unbeaten century in her last four ODI innings against Australia, she was left devastated as she managed only a single from the final ball. England still has an opportunity to draw the series with a victory in the final ODI. However, they were visibly distraught after narrowly missing out on a victory that would have brought them back into contention. Australia had initially taken a 6-0 lead in the points-based series before England's impressive fightback.

Sciver-Brunt's performance once again showcased her potential as England's saviour. She previously played a remarkable innings of 148 not out in the 2022 World Cup final against Australia, where she nearly led England to victory in a mammoth chase of 356 runs.

Her innings in this match echoed the same spirit, with Australia as favourites, but Sciver-Brunt standing firm between them and potential glory. Despite her valiant efforts, England fell just short, leaving Sciver-Brunt devastated yet again.

Australia's spinners proved to be the difference-makers throughout the series, even in their defeat. However, it was a rare triumph for them as England attacked them, disrupting their usual dominance. The spin duo of Alana King and Ash Gardner has been outstanding, with Gardner's impressive performance beginning with her eight wickets in the Test match. Jess Jonassen, with her experience, expertly closed out the game.

Australia also rectified their fielding mistakes, exemplified by Phoebe Litchfield's stunning full-length dive that saved valuable runs. Ultimately, England fought bravely but was edged out by moments of brilliance from Australia.