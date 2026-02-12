Italy outclass Nepal to secure maiden T20 World Cup victory

Justin Mosca (right) and Anthony Mosca run between the wickets during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Nepal and Italy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 12, 2026. — AFP

Italy recorded their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 victory with a dominant 10-wicket triumph over Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 124, Italy cruised to victory without loss in just 12.4 overs, courtesy of a dominant opening partnership between Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca.

The duo stitched together an unbeaten 124-run stand to seal the win in emphatic fashion.

Anthony Mosca led the charge with a blistering 62 off 32 deliveries, smashing three fours and six sixes, while Justin Mosca remained unbeaten on 60 from 44 balls, striking five fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Nepal were bowled out for 123 in 19.3 overs following an impressive bowling display by Italy.

Aarif Sheikh top-scored with 27 off 24 balls, hitting three fours, while captain Rohit Paudel provided a quick 23 off 14 deliveries, including two sixes.

Aasif Shaikh contributed a run-a-ball 20 with two boundaries, and Karan KC remained unbeaten on 18 from 11 balls, striking one four and a six.

Opener Kushal Bhurtel fell early for five off 10 balls to Ali Hasan. Dipendra Singh Airee made 17 before being dismissed by Crishan Kalugamage, while Lokesh Bam and Gulshan Jha managed three runs apiece.

Nandan Yadav was dismissed for a duck, Sandeep Lamichhane scored five, and Lalit Rajbanshi was run out without troubling the scorers.

Crishan Kalugamage was the standout performer for Italy, claiming 3/18 in his four overs.

Ben Manenti picked up two wickets, while Ali Hasan, JJ Smuts and Jaspreet Singh claimed one wicket each to complete a clinical all-round performance.