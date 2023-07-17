 
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s fans accuse agency of sabotaging Sakura

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Fans believe Sakura is missing out on several opportunities due to her agency
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s fans are accusing their company Source Music of sabotaging group member Sakura. The backlash came after the idol recently revealed that she had received an invitation to a Louis Vuitton event.

She has modelled for the luxury fashion brand and often dons many of their pieces. Le Sserafim even attended Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Pre-Fall Fashion Show in Seoul as a group.

While discussing her latest invitation to the Paris show in a vlog, she explained that she had to miss out on similar events in the past due to scheduling conflicts. Fans grew angry after the vlog was released, claiming the agency was causing the singer to miss out on global recognition.

One fan questioned if filming for a variety series was really as important as attending a luxurious fashion show: “so le sserafim had to film for leniverse that's why they declined louis vuitton's invitation for sakura...

was the leniverse filming much more important than a global fashion show event in paris that they couldn't have adjusted the filming to a different day???”

Another fan added: “I am pretty sure any company would be given enough time to consider the invitation from such a big event and rearrange the schedule for their artist

So.. they're sabotaging her purposely.”

A third netizen claimed that Chaewon was similarly being held back: “when are you going to treat your artists right? chaewon and sakura are the most popular members but you’re not doing anything for them. just how many invitations and deals have you declined for them? TREAT THEM BETTER!”

