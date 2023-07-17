Djokovic fined $8,000 for smashing racket in Wimbledon final

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic smashes his racket during Wimbledon final on Sunday. — Twitter/@jeffreyboadi_

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has been handed a hefty fine of $8,000 after he lost his cool and smashed his racket against a net post during the Wimbledon final clash, Independent reported.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz made history by breaking Djokovic's unbeaten 34-win streak at Wimbledon as he downed the Serb to win the final in a thrilling five-set match.



The 36-year-old is now hit with the penalty, amounting to £6,117, for “racket abuse”, confirmed the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Monday.

During the final match on Sunday on Centre Court, Djokovic became frustrated and broke the racket after which he received a warning while the fans booed him.

Umpire Fergus Murphy issued a warning against the Serbian for a code violation.



“[It] was frustration,” Djokovic said afterwards. “I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth.”



The Spanish tennis star defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to win the Wimbledon men’s singles final, breaking the 20-year dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Djokovic.

Earlier, Djokovic also hinted at retirement after losing the 136th Wimbledon final, admitting he "doesn’t know how long he will be around".

"I would hope so, for my sake (smiling)," Djokovic said. "He’s going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don’t know how long I’ll be around."

