Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon win heralds tennis' change of guard

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic embrace after the Wimbledon final.—Reuters

For years, the young stars of tennis, often referred to as the 'Next Gen,' have attempted, with limited success, to overthrow the dominance of the sport's 'Big Three'—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

The only breakthrough during this period came when Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 US Open, defeating one of the 'Big Three' en route. However, on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz's victory over Djokovic in the Wimbledon final could signify the long-awaited arrival of the next generation of tennis talent.

Similar to how Roger Federer's fourth-round Wimbledon win over Pete Sampras in 2001 symbolized the passing of the torch to a new era, Alcaraz's triumph against Djokovic may mark the emergence of the next generation. Alcaraz believes that Djokovic's aura of invincibility being shattered could pave the way for the young stars of tennis to rise to prominence.

In an interview after the final, Alcaraz expressed, "Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me. It’s great for the new generation as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable of doing it."

Despite Alcaraz's victory, Djokovic, at 36 years old, has demonstrated that he still possesses the skills to play some of the best tennis of his career. As Djokovic declared after his semifinal win, "36 is the new 26." With his impressive form and relentless pursuit of success, Djokovic appears to have ample capacity to win multiple Grand Slam titles.

However, Alcaraz remains cautious about prematurely declaring a changing of the guard in tennis. When asked about it, he responded, "Honestly, I don't know... Let's talk about it in some years ahead. In the future, we can talk about it, but right now, it's not the right moment."

In the Wimbledon final, one significant moment that impacted the outcome of the match was Djokovic's gruelling 26-minute service game in the third set, which Alcaraz eventually won. This particular game comprised 32 points, as many as the entire first set, and featured 13 deuces and seven break points. Alcaraz's ability to prevail in that crucial stage showcased his mental resilience, despite being just 20 years old.

Carlos Alcaraz has often been compared to a blend of Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal in terms of his playing style. Djokovic himself acknowledged this, stating, "He's got this mental resilience and maturity for someone who is 20 years old... He's got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit... And I think he's got some nice sliding backhands that he's got some similarities with my backhands."

While Djokovic plans to continue his tennis career, he recognizes the potential for a thrilling rivalry with Alcaraz at the top of the sport. As Djokovic expressed, "He's going to be on the tour for quite some time... I hope we get to play in the US Open. Why not? I think it's good for the sport, one and two in the world facing each other... Couldn't be better for our sport in general, so why not?"