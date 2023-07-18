Robert Downey Jr jokes about his ‘look’ in Oppenheimer: Watch

Robert Downey Jr has been making headlines for his role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie, Oppenheimer.



Lately, the cast of the movie are busy promoting their movie which is why, they have been doing press meetups and attending premiers in London as well as Paris.

Speaking of which the Iron Man star also shared a glimpse of his promotional tour in Paris and even shared fun moment with the cast including Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

During his recent media interaction, Robert gave a peek into his character and spoke up about his look in the new biopic.

Speaking on EW’s Around the Table, the Sherlock Holmes actor quipped he didn’t require a lot of makeup for his character's look. It's just that he’s gotten older.

“There was as little as makeup as required,” as he jokingly added, “gotten old”.

To this, Emily, Matt and Cillian shared a good laugh and later Downey teasingly said, “Could we cut this from the interview.”

Robert then mentioned, “There was a lot of stipples.”

And Emily chimed in, saying, “stretches stipples”.

Robert pointed out, “a lot of that”.

The Due Date actor pointed out, “My wife said, ‘Great, now I know what I am going to see in 15 years’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Robert also stated that he read the script and was blown away with the story.

Gushing over Christopher Nolan, the actor added that it was more of like a “trust exercise” between the director and actor.

Meanwhile , Oppenheimer is scheduled to release on July 21.