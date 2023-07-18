 
Ryan Gosling lists 10 key items to channel Barbie's companion Ken

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Ryan Gosling, known for his roles in films like "La La Land" and "Drive," recently shared his top 10 "Kencentials" ahead of his new movie Barbie's imminent release worldwide.

Kencentials are essential items for embracing the spirit of Ken, Barbie's iconic companion. 

In a humorous video for GQ, Gosling presented a list of must-have accessories to tap into the elusive "Kenergy" of Ken.

Gosling's list included the lightning headband, sunglasses, a Ken clutch, watches, books, roller blades, Ken underwear, a faux mink coat, and a Ken fanny pack. As a self-proclaimed beach Ken, Gosling deemed a surfboard necessary to establish scale and portray a human-sized Ken.

He emphasized the importance of each item, from establishing form and function to creating the illusion of busyness and personal style.

Gosling concluded by highlighting the supportive role of Ken, expressing the significance of standing by Barbie's side and embracing the identity of "just Ken." His humorous presentation provided a glimpse into the world of Kens.

