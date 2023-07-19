Dan Wootton says ex-partner wants to 'destroy my life'

TV presenter Dan Wootton has broken his silence on allegations, claiming that his ex-partner is bent on destroying his life.

The Duchess of Sussex has been slammed by Dan Wootton after her Archetypes podcast was dropped by Spotify earlier this month.

Wootton has responded to allegations of inappropriate behaviour to viewers on Tuesday's episode of his show on GB News.



The host termed the allegations baseless and "simply untrue" and claimed of being smeared by his ex-partner.

He, in a statement, said: "I have made errors of judgement in the past but the criminal allegations which have been made against me are simply untrue. I have been thinking much over the last few days about the current state of social media where any allegation can be made in an attempt to get someone cancelled."

The presenter got emotional while explaining his pain after being "targeted" by his ex, saying: "It is impossible to defend yourself against thousands of trolls, with that said I am coming on air tonight with a lot of humility too."

Wootton appeared little bit angry over the accusations s he added: "I think being in the middle of this witch hunt has made me think a lot about the kind of journalist and broadcaster I aspire to be."

"I should be focused on the massive political threats facing this country not on personal attacks," he continued.

Wootton stated he had regrets but questioned if he should be "cancelled" for them adding: "Do you accept that I have learned and changed?"



He told GB News viewers he could spend the next two hours speaking about the claims made against him, adding: "But on the advice of my lawyers, I cannot comment further."

Wootton is an outspoken Tv presenter, who recently described Meghan Markle as "every broadcaster's worst nightmare" after the Duchess was dumped by Spotify.