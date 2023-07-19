13 dead in wall collapse incidents as heavy rains lash Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Debris of the collapsed wall in Islamabad's Golra Mor, on July 19, 2023. — Geo.tv via Ahmed Subhan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 13 people were reportedly crushed to death in separate incidents of walls collapse in Islamabad on Wednesday due to heavy monsoon rains in the federal capital and Rawalpindi.



Torrential rains continue to lash the twin cities as the monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea intensified today as forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), with the highest, nearly 200 millimetres, rainfall in Rawalpindi.

Police said that 12 people were killed when the wall of an under-construction bridge came crashing down on them near Golra Mor, Peshawar Road in Islamabad.

They said the wall was 100-foot wide and 11-foot high, under which the labourers had set up a tent to live at the construction site.

The rescue teams reached the site of the incident as soon as they received the report, Rescue 1122 officials stated.

Police said that the rescue workers pulled bodies out from the wall's debris with the help of machines. Search for more people likely to be stuck under the rubble is underway, with four being rescued alive so far.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl was killed in a similar wall collapse incident in Mohammadi Town within the jurisdiction of Khana Police Station of Islamabad.

In a separate rain-related incident, several people were injured when two buses travelling via Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway barreled into each other after losing control due to a slippery road amid a downpour.

Rescue 1122 said that their teams are working to aid the injured while the severely injured are being shifted to hospitals in Wah Cantt and Taxila.