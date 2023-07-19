 
menu menu menu

13 dead in wall collapse incidents as heavy rains lash Islamabad, Rawalpindi

By
Ahmed Subhan
|
Shabbir Dar

|July 19, 2023

Debris of the collapsed wall in Islamabads Golra Mor, on July 19, 2023. — Geo.tv via Ahmed Subhan
Debris of the collapsed wall in Islamabad's Golra Mor, on July 19, 2023. — Geo.tv via Ahmed Subhan 

ISLAMABAD: As many as 13 people were reportedly crushed to death in separate incidents of walls collapse in Islamabad on Wednesday due to heavy monsoon rains in the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

Torrential rains continue to lash the twin cities as the monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea intensified today as forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), with the highest, nearly 200 millimetres, rainfall in Rawalpindi.

Police said that 12 people were killed when the wall of an under-construction bridge came crashing down on them near Golra Mor, Peshawar Road in Islamabad.

They said the wall was 100-foot wide and 11-foot high, under which the labourers had set up a tent to live at the construction site.

The rescue teams reached the site of the incident as soon as they received the report, Rescue 1122 officials stated.

Police said that the rescue workers pulled bodies out from the wall's debris with the help of machines. Search for more people likely to be stuck under the rubble is underway, with four being rescued alive so far.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl was killed in a similar wall collapse incident in Mohammadi Town within the jurisdiction of Khana Police Station of Islamabad.

In a separate rain-related incident, several people were injured when two buses travelling via Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway barreled into each other after losing control due to a slippery road amid a downpour.

Rescue 1122 said that their teams are working to aid the injured while the severely injured are being shifted to hospitals in Wah Cantt and Taxila. 

More From Pakistan:

US ready to work with any govt elected by Pakistani people: official

US ready to work with any govt elected by Pakistani people: official
Khawaja Asif hints at Nawaz Sharif's return after CJP Bandial’s retirement

Khawaja Asif hints at Nawaz Sharif's return after CJP Bandial’s retirement
Margalla Hills rape case turned out to be ‘fake, staged in revenge bid’

Margalla Hills rape case turned out to be ‘fake, staged in revenge bid’
24 Pakistani students partake in US Space and Rocket Centre’s Space Camp

24 Pakistani students partake in US Space and Rocket Centre’s Space Camp
Pakistan thanks UAE for $1 billion deposit with SBP

Pakistan thanks UAE for $1 billion deposit with SBP
Monsoon rains: Over 14,000 evacuated from flood-hit villages in Pakistan

Monsoon rains: Over 14,000 evacuated from flood-hit villages in Pakistan
PML-N will not forge electoral alliance with any party: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N will not forge electoral alliance with any party: Rana Sanaullah
Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed on July 29

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed on July 29
Overseas Pakistanis, tourists to be allowed to use their mobile phones for up to 120 days

Overseas Pakistanis, tourists to be allowed to use their mobile phones for up to 120 days