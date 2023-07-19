 
Ariana Grande spotted out and about for first time since Dalton Gomez breakup

By
Web Desk

July 19, 2023

Ariana Grande spotted out and about for first time since Dalton Gomez breakup
Ariana Grande spotted out and about for first time since Dalton Gomez breakup

Ariana Grande is getting back out there.

The 30-year-old Positions artist was spotted in public for the first time since news of her breakup with her husband Dalton Gomez.

According to Us Weekly, the singer-actor is “determined” to move forward just like the real estate agent who has been dating other women since their split in January.

For those unversed, the singer first sparked speculation her marriage was in trouble when she was seen without her wedding ring at Wimbledon on Sunday, and enjoyed a spot of retail therapy at Loewe in London's Bond Street with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Still, without her wedding ring, Ariana sported a cosy pale pink cardigan and oversized jeans as she left the luxury boutique with an iced coffee in hand.

The star, whose work on the Wicked movie has stalled due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, covered her dyed blonde tresses with a Wimbledon cap.

Ariana and real estate mogul Dalton went public with their relationship back in 2020, and said 'I do' the following year in May 2021 during an intimate ceremony at Grande's home in Montecito.

The former Nickelodeon star has been living in the UK since the beginning of the year after landing the role of Glinda in Wicked.

It's thought that she and Dalton actually split back in January, with sources since claiming he's been back on the dating scene for 'months.'

TMZ also reported that the pair's relationship didn't work in a 'post-Covid world' due to each of their lives being 'vastly different.' 

