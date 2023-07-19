Matt Damon, Emily Blunt on unforgettable experience of working in Christopher Nolan film

File Footage

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt talked about the “profound” experience of working in a Christopher Nolan movie amid Oppenheimer promotions.

The Jason Bourne star and the Devil Wears Prada actor gushed over the acclaimed director while adding how they learned from him even though they have been in the industry for quite some time now.

Speaking with Sucharita Tyagi, Blunt opened up about her experience of shooting her upcoming epic biographical thriller film, saying, “I mean, you learn so much.”

“Endless absorption of things you would have never been capable of doing, honestly,” she added. “I learn everything every day on every film set, but something has been dialled in when you’re on a Chris Nolan movie set.”

“There’s no chaos. It’s a very profound experience to be in a Chris Nolan movie. It’s one I’ll never forget. I just want to do it again,” the actor added.

Damon also expressed his gratefulness to the Oscar nominated director for giving the actor creative freedom and educating them about the role in depth that there is no confusion left.

“Chris has walked you through the dynamics and the scene,” he said. “You’re so well armed with information when you go in to play these scenes that there isn’t anything to worry about.”

“It’s just about executing. Chris is so relaxed. Even if you ask him for another take, he’s like, ‘Yeah, sure’. As a director who makes these massive movies, it’s very rare to see great acting in big movies.

“All of his movies have great acting and remarkable performances because he understands that part of it, which is a big part of what makes movies good.”

Damon, who has also worked with Nolan in Interstellar, shared, “If that was the last time I got to work with Chris Nolan, I am grateful I had the chance to work with him.”

“I hope I get to work with him a lot more. Every department is at the top of their game because they are working with Chris Nolan.”

The film, starring Cillian Murphy as the lead, is slated to be released on 21st July 2023.