Iran defeat Pakistan to win Central Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

Central Asian U16 Volleyball Championship held in Uzbekistan.

Iran won the Central Asian U16 Volleyball Championship by defeating Pakistan 3-2 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday.



Iran secured the victory with 25-20، 25-27، 25-18، 21-25, and 15-11 scores. The home side grabbed Gold after winning the final whereas Pakistan managed to get Silver.

Pakistan U16 team will now participate in the Asian Junior Championship.

Heavy fine imposed on Pakistan Volleyball Federation

The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) slapped a $20,000 fine on the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) for missing the AVC Challenge Cup held recently in Chinese Taipei.

The Foreign Office had refused permission to the PVF on the day of team’s departure making it impossible for the federation to communicate the organisers seven days in advance as was required under the law.

Now the PVF has requested the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to help them out as the federation already paid for tickets which were non-refundable.

Pakistan team was scheduled to depart on July 5 for Chinese Taipei but were informed at the last minute that the foreign office has not issued NOC for participation in the AVC Cup under One China Policy.

The AVC has fined $20,000 for non-participation under the Asian Volleyball Confederation rules as Pakistan were not given NOC to participate on the recommendations of Foreign Office.

It was explained to the foreign office that despite One China Policy, even teams of China go and participate in Taiwan and vice versa as Taiwan plays under the name of Chinese Taipei as per IOC instructions.

As a result of this decision of the government of Pakistan to not issue NOC for participation, Pakistan Volleyball Federation suffered a loss of Rs13 million.

The PVF claims that they are a poor sport organisation and cannot afford such huge loss as they collect money through sponsorship and donations with a lot of difficulty. If they do not pay the penalty of $20,000 immediately which has been imposed by the AVC, future participation of the Pakistan volleyball team in all competitions will be in jeopardy.