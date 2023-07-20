 
Deadly shooting hours before Women's World Cup in Auckland

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

A police officer stands guard near the scene of the shooting.-Reuters
Auckland, New Zealand, was struck by a deadly shooting at a construction site in its bustling central business district, hours before the start of the Football Women's World Cup. 

According to reports from the police, two people lost their lives, and at least four others sustained injuries during the incident that unfolded at 07:22 local time. The perpetrator responsible for the violence was also found dead at the scene, leaving behind a sense of shock and grief in the city.

Auckland's Mayor, Wayne Brown, expressed profound sorrow over the incident, labelling it a "dreadful thing to happen" in their community. The tragedy struck the city at an especially unfortunate moment, occurring mere hours before it was set to host the much-anticipated opening match of the Fifa Women's World Cup. With the entire world's attention on the city, the shooting cast a sombre shadow over what should have been a joyous and celebratory occasion.

Thankfully, despite the turmoil caused by the shooting, Fifa officials confirmed that all their personnel and football teams participating in the tournament were safe and accounted for. Despite the assurance of safety within the tournament's bubble, the Mayor had earlier advised residents to stay home and avoid travelling into the city as a precautionary measure to ensure their well-being.

As law enforcement swiftly responded to the tragic situation, they contained the incident on Queen Street, where the construction site was located. The authorities will undoubtedly conduct a thorough investigation to determine the motives behind the shooting and the circumstances leading up to the violence.

The opening match of the Fifa Women's World Cup, scheduled between New Zealand and Norway, was originally planned to take place at Eden Park, the city's iconic stadium. However, in light of the shooting, there may be discussions about potential changes to the venue or the event's atmosphere to honour the victims and acknowledge the sorrow felt across the city.

