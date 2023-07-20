The Ashes: England chip away at Australia's batting in bid to level series

In a gripping and fluctuating start to the crucial fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, England made significant strides in breaking down Australia's batting line-up.

With the series standing at 2-1 in Australia's favour, England needs a victory to force a series decider at The Oval. The home team managed to strike at regular intervals, resulting in Australia finishing the day at 299-8.

Stuart Broad showcased his bowling prowess by claiming two crucial wickets, with the dismissal of Travis Head, who hooked to long leg, marking a monumental achievement for Broad. This wicket made him only the fifth bowler in Test history to reach the illustrious milestone of 600 wickets.

Chris Woakes emerged as the most consistently dangerous bowler, impressively taking four wickets for 52 runs, which included a magnificent catch by under-fire wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to remove Mitchell Marsh.

Winning the toss, England elected to field first, hoping to take advantage of the anticipated bad weather during the weekend by giving themselves ample time to secure 20 Australian wickets. Despite ideal batting conditions presented to Australia, the visiting team's batsmen struggled to convert their starts into substantial contributions.

Scores of 51 each from Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne, 48 from Head, and 41 from Steve Smith demonstrated the batters' efforts but underscored their inability to make decisive impacts.

With Australia teetering at 255-7, England was in a strong position to bowl out the opposition in a single day, but Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc showed resilience and determination to resist the English attack. As play drew near to a close, Woakes managed to dismiss Carey with the second new ball, setting up an opportunity for England to wrap up the Australian tail on the following day.

The high stakes and tense cricket on display contributed to the nervy atmosphere at Old Trafford. The match's outcome carries enormous significance for both teams, making every wicket and run hard-fought. England's decision to field first was driven by the urgency to maximize their chances of securing a win before adverse weather conditions potentially interfere with the match.

England's performance with the ball and in the field was commendable, with Woakes being the standout bowler, earning a well-deserved place in the team after his pivotal role in the Headingley Test. Additionally, Broad, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, and James Anderson contributed to the consistent threat posed by the English bowlers.

Australia, aware that a strong batting performance could effectively secure the Ashes, struggled to fully capitalize on the favourable batting conditions. Despite including all-rounder Cameron Green in their line-up, they lost wickets at crucial junctures, hampering their progress towards building a dominant total.

The majority of their top-order batsmen failed to convert promising starts into substantial scores, allowing England to maintain a strong position in the match.