Margot Robbie says viewers may find ‘hidden details’ in upcoming Barbie movie

Margot Robbie has recently opened up about hidden details viewers can find in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie, Barbie.



In a new interview with the Vogue Australia, Margot shared that fans can observe hidden details in the background of the movie, that earned an impressive 90 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Any document or piece of paper in the Pink House – our Barbieland version of the White House – is cursive word salad. Every bit of mail that Mail Woman Barbie would deliver is beautifully written scribble,” explained the 33-year-old.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress pointed out, “Things like that are so clever a) because it’s so beautiful to look at, b) it’s silly because it’s nonsensical, but c) it’s exactly what you did as a kid.”

“I remember my mum saying I used to sit there writing pages and pages and pages of beautiful scribble,” revealed the Terminal actress.

Moreover, Greta also shared that the books in the movie are “Barbie books” which are either “pieces of plastic or don’t open”.

Earlier, Margot mentioned that bringing children toy to life was “daunting” for her.

“I was both scared and excited by the idea that people were gonna come into this movie already feeling very strongly about the protagonist,” stated Margot during her appearance on Good Morning America.

She added, “I think in a lot of other hands, a Barbie movie would remain surface level.”