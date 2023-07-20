Wear OS owners can now use WhatsApp on smartwatch

A video shows Wear OS watch on a man's wrist, displaying WhatsApp messages. — Twitter/@WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is now officially available for Wear OS smartwatches, company's Chief Executive Officer Will Cathcart said on Thursday, hours after the Meta-owned platform launched the standalone app.

Earlier, a beta version had been out for a few months, but now a stable, finalised build has been rolled out.

Days before, Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg had announced that people can operate WhatsApp on their wrist with the new app for the smartwatch by Google.

The Wear OS users can install the brand new app from Google Play Store.

The app lets the users start new chats, reply to messages by voice, and answer calls on WhatsApp from their Wear OS watches.

And the best part about it is that it is completely secure and protected on the smartwatch, like WhatsApp chats and conversations.

This is not all; users can even send emojis in their chats using the WhatsApp app on Wear OS. Moreover, the users don't need to have their phones nearby to use the app effectively if they have perfect data connectivity.