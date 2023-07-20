 
menu menu menu

Wear OS owners can now use WhatsApp on smartwatch

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

A video shows Wear OS watch on a mans wrist, displaying WhatsApp messages. — Twitter/@WABetaInfo
A video shows Wear OS watch on a man's wrist, displaying WhatsApp messages. — Twitter/@WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is now officially available for Wear OS smartwatches, company's Chief Executive Officer Will Cathcart said on Thursday, hours after the Meta-owned platform launched the standalone app.

Earlier, a beta version had been out for a few months, but now a stable, finalised build has been rolled out.

Days before, Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg had announced that people can operate WhatsApp on their wrist with the new app for the smartwatch by Google.

The Wear OS users can install the brand new app from Google Play Store.

The app lets the users start new chats, reply to messages by voice, and answer calls on WhatsApp from their Wear OS watches.

And the best part about it is that it is completely secure and protected on the smartwatch, like WhatsApp chats and conversations.

This is not all; users can even send emojis in their chats using the WhatsApp app on Wear OS. Moreover, the users don't need to have their phones nearby to use the app effectively if they have perfect data connectivity. 

More From Sci-Tech:

‘99.99% of tweet impressions are healthy’

‘99.99% of tweet impressions are healthy’
Another ChatGPT rival lands as Meta releases Llama 2

Another ChatGPT rival lands as Meta releases Llama 2
China's next-generation craft to blast off for space later this decade

China's next-generation craft to blast off for space later this decade
Google swings into action to curb loan app scams in Pakistan

Google swings into action to curb loan app scams in Pakistan
In first, James Webb Space Telescope spots stars powered by 'dark matter'

In first, James Webb Space Telescope spots stars powered by 'dark matter'
How many 'Threads' apps are there?

How many 'Threads' apps are there?
Solar flare alert: Sun to shoot fireballs at Earth. How dangerous are they?

Solar flare alert: Sun to shoot fireballs at Earth. How dangerous are they?
WhatsApp to notify users 'when channels are available'

WhatsApp to notify users 'when channels are available'
Huge drop in revenue: Elon Musk acknowledges Twitter's financial struggles

Huge drop in revenue: Elon Musk acknowledges Twitter's financial struggles