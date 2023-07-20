Jonnie Irwin shares major update amid terminal cancer battle

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin, suffering from terminal cancer, has shared a major update with his fans amid his ongoing renovation projects.

Jonnie revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis earlier, adding that he might only have a few months to live.

A Place in the Sun host is possibly spending his last few weeks with family and trying to make his living as cosy as possible.

Jonnie lives in Newcastle with wife Jess and three young sons, and he constantly updates his fans about house renovations and health updates.

Taking to Instagram, Jonnie posted pictures of astonishing living space that was previously unused, reports Metro.

The photo showcased a beautiful widow view from the room, displaying a refreshing look at the garden.



The picture featured a room furnished with a mustard sofa, leather armchair and glass coffee table. He coupled the super stylish furnishing with a stove also.

In one corner of the room, there seemed to be a bar with wine glasses present on the table.

Jonnie captioned the post, "Previously a cold virtually unused part of the house has been transformed whilst in keeping with the original 60's character."

He added that this was just phase 1, indicating his bigger plans for renovation.

The 49-year-old TV host continued that the main difference is punching the south-facing wall to create a refreshing view of the garden.

Jonnie's follower has expressed their admiration for renovations. One follower wrote, "Wow..The window looks like art, like a painting."