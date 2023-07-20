 
menu menu menu

Jonnie Irwin shares major update amid terminal cancer battle

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Jonnie Irwin shares major update amid terminal cancer battle
Jonnie Irwin shares major update amid terminal cancer battle

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin, suffering from terminal cancer, has shared a major update with his fans amid his ongoing renovation projects.

Jonnie revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis earlier, adding that he might only have a few months to live. 

A Place in the Sun host is possibly spending his last few weeks with family and trying to make his living as cosy as possible.

Jonnie lives in Newcastle with wife Jess and three young sons, and he constantly updates his fans about house renovations and health updates.

Taking to Instagram, Jonnie posted pictures of astonishing living space that was previously unused, reports Metro.

The photo showcased a beautiful widow view from the room, displaying a refreshing look at the garden.

The picture featured a room furnished with a mustard sofa, leather armchair and glass coffee table. He coupled the super stylish furnishing with a stove also.

In one corner of the room, there seemed to be a bar with wine glasses present on the table.

Jonnie captioned the post, "Previously a cold virtually unused part of the house has been transformed whilst in keeping with the original 60's character."

He added that this was just phase 1, indicating his bigger plans for renovation.

The 49-year-old TV host continued that the main difference is punching the south-facing wall to create a refreshing view of the garden.

Jonnie's follower has expressed their admiration for renovations. One follower wrote, "Wow..The window looks like art, like a painting." 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise takes on 'Mission Impossible' in real life: Pushes for project promotion amid Hollywood strike

Tom Cruise takes on 'Mission Impossible' in real life: Pushes for project promotion amid Hollywood strike
Travis Scott's 'KPOP' teaser reveals collab with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny

Travis Scott's 'KPOP' teaser reveals collab with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny
Salma Hayek spills the secret behind her youthful glow

Salma Hayek spills the secret behind her youthful glow
DC Studios' James Gunn clarifies 'Superman: Legacy' not a workplace origin story

DC Studios' James Gunn clarifies 'Superman: Legacy' not a workplace origin story
Erin Napier gushes over husband Ben Napier’s ‘hardcore’ transformation

Erin Napier gushes over husband Ben Napier’s ‘hardcore’ transformation
Mark Ronson praises Dua Lipa's upcoming album as 'Barbie' soundtrack gears up for release

Mark Ronson praises Dua Lipa's upcoming album as 'Barbie' soundtrack gears up for release
Nick Benedict, Young and the Relentless star, passes away at 76

Nick Benedict, Young and the Relentless star, passes away at 76
Shakira snaps at paparazzo asking inappropriate question amid Jimmy Butler romance video

Shakira snaps at paparazzo asking inappropriate question amid Jimmy Butler romance
Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry has ‘meddling agent’ Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry has ‘meddling agent’ Kate Middleton?