Matthew and Camila McConaughey launch grant initiative to help make schools safer

Matthew and Camila McConaughey launch grant initiative to help schools in getting federal funding for safety measures

Matthew McConaughey and Camila McConaughey are dedicated to improving school safety across the United States.

Their just keep livin Foundation revealed the Greenlights Grant Initiative on Thursday, which aims to assist "school districts nationwide in accessing billions of dollars of federal school safety funding" provided by laws such as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law by the federal government on June 25, 2022.

“Just over one year ago, the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde pushed Congress to pass historic legislation, The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which allocated billions of dollars aimed at assisting schools and school districts to create safer environments," Matthew, 53, and Camila, said in a statement.

"While the legislation is crucial in protecting America’s youth from violence, it remains far too difficult for school districts to apply for and receive federal school safety grants," they continued.

"Today’s launch of the Greenlights Grant Initiative is a meaningful step toward providing school districts across the country the grant writing support and the resources they need to keep kids safe in our schools."

Since the tragic mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 elementary school students and two teachers, Matthew McConaughey, who hails from Uvalde, has been advocating for lawmakers to take stronger action to prevent gun violence.