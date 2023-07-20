 
Ariana Grande has NEW boyfriend after divorce with Dalton Gomez

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating a new man after her split with Dalton Gomez

The singer, who married Gomez three years ago, is now engaged in a romance with boyfriend Ethan Slater

The lovebirds worked together in ‘Wicked.’ The couple started dating months after they began shooting on the sets of the movie, reports TMZ

This comes as Dalton Gomez is still in the hopes of getting his former wife back.

The celebrity is reportedly a mess after his split with the singer.

A source told US Weekly: “Dalton has been devastated by it."

“A separation is not what he wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

“Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana,” the second insider shared.

“Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this<' they added.

The couple tied the knot with each other in 2021. It was not until a year when the former love birds faced a problem.

“They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” the source said.

